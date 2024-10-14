We are coming to Islamabad on October 15: Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully prepared to hold a protest demonstration in Islamabad on October 15, ARY News reported.

Speaking to newsmen at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur, “We are coming to Islamabad tomorrow (October 15) for which we are ready as always.”

The chief minister also expressed the PTI’s reservations over the health condition of the imprisoned party founder, Imran Khan.

“We are deeply concerned about Imran Khan’s health and the government is forcing us to hold a protest demonstration in favour of our demands,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Meanwhile speaking to ARY News, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub criticised the government for denying them permission to meet with PTI founder Imran Khan.

“It is our constitutional and legal right to meet with Imran Khan, but the government has imposed unnecessary restrictions,” Omar Ayub said.

He said that the PTI will hold the protest on October 15 in Islamabad, if they are not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

Earlier, Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that nobody would be allowed to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, hinting at strict action against the PTI planned protests.

“Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO Summit in Islamabad,” Atta Tarar said while talking to the media.

The minister said that Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure to welcome foreign delegations including 12 heads of the nations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, scheduled for October 15-16.

“The announcements (for protest) do not make any difference as Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure,” he said while referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which had announced to hold protest in coming days.