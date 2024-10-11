Nobody will be allowed to disrupt SCO Summit: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that nobody would be allowed to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, hinting at strict action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protests.

“Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO Summit in Islamabad,” Atta Tarar said while talking to the media.

The minister said that Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure to welcome foreign delegations including 12 heads of the nations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, scheduled for October 15-16.

“The announcements (for protest) do not make any difference as Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure,” he said while referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which had announced to hold protest in coming days.

“It (SCO Conference) will go as planned and will elevate Pakistan’s prestige and improve its image at the international level,” the minister remarked.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has personally reviewed the arrangements for the reception of different head of governments arriving in Islamabad to attend the SCO conference. “This shows the importance of such a grand event in Pakistan which will be instrumental to boost the economic growth in the country,” he added.

The minister said all the security arrangements have been finalized in Islamabad with the deployment of all the law enforcement agencies including Pakistan Army and Rangers.

He said all the heads of governments participating in the SCO would be accorded a warm welcome in Islamabad as the whole nation is ready to celebrate the event with national pride.

Atta Tarar said the whole Islamabad has been decorated which would eventually leave a positive impression of Pakistan in minds of the visiting delegations, he noted.

He believed that the SCO would be a great success for Pakistan and would help enhance regional cooperation with a discussion on many important topics.

Read More: PTI announces protest at D-Chowk on October 15

Earlier, the PTI announced another protest demonstration at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, the day when Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set to kick-off.

The announcement was made after PTI’s political committee meeting. Sheikh Waqas Akram, the party’s central information secretary, posted on X that a ‘powerful’ protest would be held on October 15 at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

He also announced that the PTI’s protests in Punjab have been called off. Sheikh Waqas Akram also called for the release of PTI workers, leaders, and MPAs detained in Punjab.

The PTI demanded an end to ‘unlawful’ raids and arrests by the federal and Punjab governments. The PTI central information secretary said that the PTI chairman’s life is under threat due to the government’s actions, which have ‘stripped’ him of basic human rights.