PTI continues protest in Rawalpindi on second consecutive day

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to protest in Rawalpindi on the second consecutive day against the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

PTI workers continuing their sit-ins at 12 spots in Rawalpindi including, Murree Road, Shamsabad, Old Airport Road, Gulzar Quaid, IGP Road, Rawat GT Road, Taxila GT Road, Margala Chowk, Fateh Chowk and other areas.

The protesting PTI workers are being led by Ghulam Sarwar, Wasiq Qayyum, Aamir Kiyani, Raja Basharat and Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Following the protest in Rawalpindi, educational institutions have been closed for two days.

In a late-night development, Federal Police in an official communique sought permission from federal secretary of interior to clear M-1 and M-2 on Motorway to ensure restoration of traffic for VVIPs from and towards Islamabad International Airport.

Read more: PTI protests: Islamabad police seek permission to clear motorway

It maintained that ‘unpleasant incident’ at the airport can bring disgrace to the country, urging the federal administration to issue instructions to the Chief Secretary of Punjab and Police Chief as per the Constitution.

“The capital police should be given permission with full authority to clear the roads”, the letter stated, adding that all provinces should be given instructions to give access to three major toll plazas.

Comments