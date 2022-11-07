PTI protests: Islamabad police seek permission to clear motorway

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have sought permission to clear Lahore-Peshawar Motorway, which has been closed due to protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against an assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the capital police have penned down a letter to Interior Secretary and Commissioner Islamabad, seeking permissions to clear Lahore-Peshawar Motorway.

The Islamabad police, in the letter, stated that the routes to and from the airport are of utmost importance. “Articles 97/149 and 151 give police the right to protect the airport and its routes”, the letter stated.

It further stated that the federal airport and routes were administratively within the jurisdictions of Punjab, noting that diplomats and foreign dignitaries use the mentioned route to access the capital.

It maintained that ‘unpleasant incident’ at the airport can bring disgrace to the country, urging the federal administration to issue instructions to Chief Secretary Punjab and Police Chief as per the Constitution.

“The capital police should be given permission with full authority to clear the roads”, the letter stated, adding that all provinces should be given instructions to give access to three major toll plazas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has staged multiple protests in Rawalpindi and closed the Lahore-Peshawar Motorway as well.

Read More: RAWALPINDI: EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES CLOSED FOR TWO DAYS DUE TO PTI PROTESTS

PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi said that the protests would continue until the PTI long march reaches Rawalpindi. The time for the imported PDM government is over, he added.

He added that Imran Khan is their red line, and they will block the whole country if he is harmed in any way. The protests are growing exponentially, and the only way out for the government is to announce a free and fair election.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Read More: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Earlier in the day, following the directions of Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told ARY News that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.

Comments