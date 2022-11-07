FIR of assassination attempt on Imran Khan registered after four days

WAZIRABAD: Following the directions of Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police have finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told ARY News that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered to register an FIR of a gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan within 24 hours.

The orders were passed by the five-member SC bench headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial while hearing the contempt case against the former prime minister.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial asked the IGP Punjab how much time he need to file the FIR of the incident. “Tell me in how much time will the FIR of the attack be filed.”

The CJP observed that the delay in FIRs means evidence is being lost, and the SC will ensure the smooth running of the criminal justice system, the CJP remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Later, Punjab Inspector General (IG) of police Faisal Shahkar has decided to step down from his office, citing personal reasons.

In a letter to the federal government, the Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar said he cannot continue discharging his duties due to personal reasons.

