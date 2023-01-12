PTI decides to dissolve Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to dissolve the Punjab Assembly and an announcement is likely to be made today after a meeting between Imran Khan and Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi is expected to meet PTI chief Imran Khan today and an announcement will be made regarding the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

After Punjab Assembly, the PTI-led government will dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly. A summary will be sent after the formal announcement of the decision.

Earlier, it was learnt that the decision was not taken yet to dissolve the assembly. On Wednesday night, CM Pervaiz Elahi asked the government lawmakers to take forward the matters after taking the vote of confidence.

Sources told ARY News that some MPAs had agreed on voting in favour of CM Pervaiz Elahi on the promises of development funds. A PTI leader said that not a single MPA reached the assembly as it will be dissolved on the next day of the trust vote.

The chief minister assured MPAs of expediting departmental tasks in the coming days. The majority of MPAs had also opposed the immediate dissolution of the assembly.

Sources added that the final decision will be taken today in a meeting between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi today.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi obtained the vote of confidence from the house by securing 186 votes.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that if there is no legal obstacle, tomorrow Punjab Assembly will be dissolved.

Criticising PML-N leaders for boycotting assembly proceedings he said that they should had participated in the vote of confidence proceedings but they chose to flee.

