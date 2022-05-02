PTI moves IHC over cases against Imran Khan, others

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek relief in cases registered against Imran Khan and other party leaders over sloganeering in Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW), ARY NEWS reported.

Separate pleas have been filed from Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gill to seek protective bails from the Islamabad High Court against possible arrest in cases filed over Madinah incident.

The two PTI leaders in their separate pleas said that the government should be barred from harassing petitioners and the FIR registered against them should be brought on record.

The pleas stated that family members of Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry are also being harassed and the court should intervene and get details on registration of cases under penal laws against them.

“Multiple FIRs have been registered after the Masjid e Nabvi (SAW) incident,” they said as registrar branch of the IHC received their petitions on the off-day.

The registrar office while responding to it said that the petitions would be forwarded to Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah after necessary scrutiny. “The chief justice will make a final decision on the hearing of the cases,” the office said.

