PTI defectors meet ahead of Karachi mayor elections

KARACHI: During a meeting of defected members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a final decision has been reached regarding the casting of votes in the mayor election in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, a meeting of PTI members was held before the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, in which 30 defected members of PTI nominated Asad Aman, Chairman of the PTI Union Council (UC), as their parliamentary leader.

The members maintained that they only vote on the direction of their parliamentary leader, Asad Aman.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Asad Aman, Chairman of the PTI Union Council (UC), stated in a video statement that they stand firm on June 12 statement and will not take part in Mayor Karachi voting.

The election for the Mayorship of Karachi is going to be held today in the Karachi’s Arts Council, where the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab is contesting against Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for the Mayor Karachi position.

On the other hand, there will be a contest between Salman Abdullah Murad, the PPP candidate, and Saifud Din, the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate, for the position of Deputy Mayor of Karachi.