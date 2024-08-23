PTI delegation set to meet Fazalur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation will call on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to discuss the current political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI delegation comprising party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali, Opposition Leader in Senate Shibli Faraz and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, will not be able to attend the meeting due to his unavailability in Islamabad.

The PTI delegation will meet with Molana Fazalur Rehman on Friday at 8 pm.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously.

JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi emphasised that the talks will need to be serious and result-oriented, and that the PTI will need to show sincerity in their approach.

He said that the PTI has already formed a committee for the talks, adding that the JUI-F has also decided to constitute the committee for the same purpose.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor said that his party and the PTI have had a significant rift for the past 10 to 12 years, adding that it would take some time to break the ice.

He said that both parties have reservations with each other, but that these will need to be addressed before any progress can be made.