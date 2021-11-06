PTI denied permission to hold Nov 7 rally in Kotri

KOTRI: The Sindh police have stopped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership from holding a rally in Kotri on November 7 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the police removed containers that were set in place by PTI Sindh chapter leadership in connection with a public rally on Sunday.

The police took a step after the local administration of Jamshoro district has refused the PTI application to hold a rally in Kotri on November 7.

Earlier on November 4, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Karachi today in connection with PTI’s power show in Mithi town of Tharparkar district.

PTI’s central vice-chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, addressed the rally. FM Qureshi, along with other PTI leaders, had led a rally from Karachi to Umerkot.

