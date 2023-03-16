PTI denied permission to hold Minar-e-Pakistan power show

LAHORE: The Lahore administration has rejected an application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The District Commissioner (DC) Lahore penned down a letter to PTI leader and former minister Hammad Azhar, refusing to grant permission for holding power show at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan.

The administration denied permission citing security situation in the provincial capital, stated the letter – a copy of which is available with ARY News.

Earlier on March 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan announced to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

Addressing PTI activists and supporters during an election rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the ‘imported government’ is imposing restrictions to suppress the voices in support of the PTI. He added that he will never forget the martyred PTI activist Zille Shah.

He vowed that the responsible policemen in the Zille Shah murder will face penalties. Khan said that this is not his personal fight but for the whole nation. “I take to streets despite facing threats to my life. Our country is now on brinks of destruction and we are struggling to get real independence.”

He added that PTI rivals want to oust his political party from the elections and using all tactics. He said that the people are standing in support of jihad for real independence. Khan said that he will hold a power show in daylight to show the PTI’s massive support.

He announced to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

