PTI denied permission to hold public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, citing ‘violation’ by the party in last year’s rally in the city, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the decision was made due to several international events scheduled to take place in the city this month, including a one-day cricket series and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

Other events, such as the Lahore Horse and Cattle Show, the Faiz Amn Mela, and a national cricket series, are also set to take place in the city, the notification read.

It added that the Punjab government has already requested the assistance of the army and Rangers to maintain law and order during these events.

The administration noted that Minar-e-Pakistan is a historic site, and holding a rally there would compromise its beauty.

The district administration maintained that Imran Khan-led party was previously granted permission to hold a rally on Lahore’s Ring Road on September 21, 2024, but the party ‘violated’ the terms of the NOC.

It is to be noted here that the PTI had announced to hold a black day nationwide as well as a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, to mark the first year of “fraud general elections” held in 2024.

In a video statement, newly appointed Public Accounts Committee Chairman and PTI Khyber Pakhtunkwa President Junaid Akbar said that February 8 public gathering would be the largest gathering in Pakistan’s history.

He said that the primary focus should be on ensuring the success of the event on February 8. Junaid Akbar also praised Ali Amin Gandapur, stating that he took charge of the party at a time when no one else was willing to do so. He added that no financial request would be made to Ali Amin Gandapur for the rally’s expenses.

Junaid Akbar said that each village council must arrange transportation and mobilisation of workers at its own level for PTI’s February 8 rally.