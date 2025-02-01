PTI’s Sheikh Waqas promises peaceful, constitutional protest on February 8

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary of Information Sheikh Waqas Akram has assured that the protest on February 8 will be peaceful, constitutional, and large-scale.

Speaking on ARY News prgram Aiteraz Hai, Sheikh Waqas Akram emphasised that the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will participate in the rally in Swabi, and protests will also take place in three provinces, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He stated that protesting is their right and expressed confusion over why people are so troubled by it.

He further explained that the draft of the Peca Act under their government differs from the current government’s, adding that the Speaker’s office is neither a representative of PTI nor the government, but rather a facilitator.

Political parties are not bound by any office for negotiations, as talks should occur in a free and open environment.

Sheikh Waqas Akram also mentioned that over 5,000 PTI workers were arrested on November 26.

PTI took responsibility for their workers by arranging bail and surety bonds. He said PTI stood by its workers, even providing them with food and snuff in jail, and would continue to do so until the end.

He also stated that workers are ready to protest again because they know the party will always support them. If the KP government’s funds are used for the welfare of its people, there’s no issue with it.

Sheikh Waqas Akram addressed claims that the founder of PTI would not survive a month in jail, stating that by November 26, KP had led the mobilization efforts, and PTI workers had endured so much that now they are “not just homeopaths, but warriors.”

He clarified that Juned Akbar, a close ally, is his brother and that the workers of KP are not just safe but warriors. The party always keeps its hopes in Allah and acknowledged the legitimacy of the Islamabad High Court judges’ letter, urging the Chief Justice to take action.

He called on the President, Chief Justice, and Chief Justices of High Courts to come together and make decisions, particularly concerning the judges of the Islamabad High Court, under Article 200.