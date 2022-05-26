PTI did not hold any secret dialogues, clarifies Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-President Shah Mahmood Qureshi has clarified that the political party did not hold any secret dialogues during Islamabad long march, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to ARY News, said that Imran Khan had never slept for a moment on Wednesday night and he kept getting information regarding the PTI marchers besides remaining in contact with the nation.

He said that the government had created hurdles for the PTI marchers and suspended internet services. He added that Imran Khan completed the journey to D-Chowk amid extremely hot weather.

Qureshi said that Khan directed them to immediately reach D-Chowk when the police started firing tear gas on the PTI protestors.

“We had neither engaged any kind of secret dialogues nor will be.”

The PTI vice-president rejected the impression that Imran Khan has made an understanding during the Islamabad long march.

“Whenever PTI holds dialogues, it will not be secretive. We have not been promised anything and the political party adopted a conclusive stance and proposed a constitutional way,” said Qureshi.

Qureshi said that the PTI leadership will do everything that will be better for Pakistan.

