Asif Ali Zardari becoming hurdle in fresh elections: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Asif Ali Zardari is becoming a hurdle in the organisation of fresh elections in the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi clarified that his political party was not part of any conspiracy against the national institutions.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’ today, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that fresh election is the only solution to end the crisis in the country. He rejected the allegations of creating chaos in the country.

He said that PTI wants to bring out the country from the difficult phase and the only option of fresh elections is the way out of all problems.

Qureshi claimed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is opposing the organisation of fresh elections as his political party is afraid of losing its government in a province.

“Asif Ali Zardari is aware of getting nothing in the fresh elections. PPP is restricted to a province and it cannot make any advancement. I am sure that Asif Ali Zardari is a hurdle in the organisation of elections.”

He criticised that the present government is completely indecisive on all fronts whether it is political or economic. He also expressed concerns over the prevailing situation in Punjab province.

He said that PTI and the coalition government are not conducting any direct talks.

Qureshi said that the prime minister has the power to dissolve the assemblies and the decision should be taken in the national interests. The announcement of fresh elections will be beneficial for the country and the prime minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the fresh elections will ascertain the nation’s aspirations regarding their rulers. He added that if the nation rejects the PTI, they will sit on the opposition benches.

The PTI vice-chairman said that the whole nation is now backing Imran Khan’s narrative which is surprising for the political opponents.

He clarified that PTI has not tabled the demand for any personal gain and the present government should also think about the national interest.

Regarding PTI’s preparations for Islamabad’s long march and fresh elections, Qureshi said that the political party has completed its homework and it is successfully pursuing its targets in accordance with its strategy.

Regarding the suppressive measures of the government, Qureshi censured the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for targeting independent journalists for political revenge.

He criticised that the government is putting pressure on ARY News for presenting the public opinion.

“I want to salute every journalist who has an independent opinion. Today, cases are being filed against journalists. It is a failed tactic to file cases against journalists in far-flung areas.”

Qureshi expressed fear of more suppressive tactics from the government. He said, “Imran Khan has already expressed suspicions that internet services will be suspended and petrol and diesel will vanish ahead of PTI’s Islamabad long march.”

He said that every city will turn up as Islamabad if such tactics are used to stop PTI’s long march.

