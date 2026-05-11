LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians have reportedly expressed reservations over both opposition leaders, accusing them of failing to secure the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

According to sources, PTI members raised concerns during a recent parliamentary party meeting and suggested a return to parliamentary committees. However, the proposal was rejected by opposition leaders Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas.

Sources said Mahmood Khan Achakzai stated that the decision to withdraw from standing committees was not his personal choice but was made on the directives of Imran Khan.

However, the majority of lawmakers were of the view that Imran Khan had earlier directed that the parliamentary party should itself decide on participation in committees.

Achakzai said that if the party were to return to the committees, it should be done with some form of “bargaining position.”

PTI lawmakers reportedly expressed dissatisfaction, saying that both opposition leaders were not doing enough to secure Imran Khan’s release.

They alleged that Achakzai often diverted the issue whenever it was raised in meetings by insisting that the focus should remain on constitutional and legal avenues to secure Imran Khan’s release.

Notably, last year Imran Khan had nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, while Senator Raja Nasir Abbas of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen was nominated as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Read More: ATC rejects plea to meet PTI founder, imposes fine on petitioner

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking permission to meet incarcerated Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ATC declaring the request “unnecessary and frivolous,” and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner.

The court directed that the fine be deposited at the District Bar Rawalpindi dispensary, stating that the amount would be used for the treatment of underprivileged patients.

Advocate Faisal Malik had filed the application earlier in the day, seeking a meeting with Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 GHQ attack case. However, the court ruled that the procedure for meetings at Adiala Jail had already been clearly defined by the Islamabad High Court.