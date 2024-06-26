PTI does not want meaningful dialogues: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not want meaningful dialogues and instead prefers to hold talks with the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In a statement, the defense minister said that due to the chaos and uproar in the parliament, a tense atmosphere is prevailing. “In the current parliamentary environment, alarm bells could ring,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said that speculations are being spread that if the PTI founder is released, the government will rearrest him, urging that such speculations should be avoided

“If the arrest is made in another crime, it would be a different matter,” he added.

Reacting to the United States (US) House of Representatives resolution, the defense minister said that the Pakistan is suffering the consequences of supporting the the US wars.

“No third party has the right to interfere in the affairs of my country,” Khawaja Asif added.

Earlier, he said that the US has a history of overthrowing democratic governments.

Khawaja Asif pointed out that the US has a history of overthrowing democratic governments and supporting regimes that perpetuate human rights abuses, such as the oppression of Palestinians.

Khawaja Asif said that both Democratic and Republican parties have accused each other of foreign interference and election rigging.

He questioned why the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), should not investigate allegations of election interference in the US, just as they do in other countries.