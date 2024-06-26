web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI does not want meaningful dialogues: Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not want meaningful dialogues and instead prefers to hold talks with the General Headquarters (GHQ).

In a statement, the defense minister said that due to the chaos and uproar in the parliament, a tense atmosphere is prevailing. “In the current parliamentary environment, alarm bells could ring,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said that speculations are being spread that if the PTI founder is released, the government will rearrest him, urging that such speculations should be avoided

“If the arrest is made in another crime, it would be a different matter,” he added.

Reacting to the United States (US) House of Representatives resolution, the defense minister said that the Pakistan is suffering the consequences of supporting the the US wars.

“No third party has the right to interfere in the affairs of my country,” Khawaja Asif added.

Earlier, he said that the US has a history of overthrowing democratic governments.

Khawaja Asif pointed out that the US has a history of overthrowing democratic governments and supporting regimes that perpetuate human rights abuses, such as the oppression of Palestinians.

Khawaja Asif said that both Democratic and Republican parties have accused each other of foreign interference and election rigging.

He questioned why the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN), should not investigate allegations of election interference in the US, just as they do in other countries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.