Multiple PTI donors point out errors in ‘prohibited funding’ verdict

Multiple PTI donors, mentioned in the ECP’s verdict, have pointed out multiple flaws and errors in the verdict, claiming they are not foreign nationals and have donated money using legitimate channels, ARY News reported.

The owner of the National Food Processing Factory Shoaib Ahmed Basra said that his company which donated funds to PTI is located in Bahawalpur, and the ECP has deemed it as a foreign fund. Shoaib said that he donated Rs10,500 to PTI in 2011.

My company has been misappropriated in the foreign funding list as a Canadian company, he added.

Another donor Asif Khan said that he donated $100 to the party in 2013 in his personal capacity via his PayPal account, however, ECP has named his former company Prabust Inc in the foreign fundings list of the case.

Another PTI donor Beenish Faridi, who donated PTI $250 in 2013, termed the ECP verdict ‘outrageous’. She is not a foreign national as deemed by the ECP, she said in a video message.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

