PTI expels 13 more leaders including Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated basic party membership of 13 more party leaders including Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI expelled over 90 prominent leaders in less than a fortnight for violating party policies.

The PTI leaders whose membership was terminated included Ramesh Kumar, Nighat Orakzai, Wajiha Qamar, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Nawab Sher, Makhdoomzada Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Aamir Talal Gopang and, Ahmad Hussain Dahar.

The notice of termination states, “You are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership has been terminated effective immediately.”

“You are directed to refrain from using the Party name, designation, and/or membership in any manner whatsoever, failing which the Party reserves the right to take action against you, which may also lead to legal action,” it added.

Furthermore, PTI also issued a show cause notice to former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) MPA Malik Shaukat Ali for attending meeting of a new party without informing the competent authority.

A day earlier, PTI terminated the party memberships of 22 leaders including former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI leaders and lawmakers — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Malik Amin Aslam, Mahmood Moulvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan among others — have left the former ruling party following the May 9 vandalism.