Punjab elections: PTI expresses concern over non-provision of nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has expressed concerns over non-provision of nomination papers to party candidates ahead of general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI leader Azam Swati penned down a letter to the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief, expressing his concerns over non-provision of nomination papers to PTI candidates.

“PTI candidates have contacted concerned ROs [Returning officers] but the nomination papers are not being provided yet,” Azam Swati said. He further said that the move was a deviation from the clear and transparent elections as well as an open violation of the law.

He urged the ECP chief to take notice of the situation and direct ROs to provide the nomination papers to the PTI candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP appointed District Returning Officers (DROs), Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for conducting elections across the Punjab province.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the appointment of DROs, Ros, and AROs for the election across Punjab.

The notification stated that as many as 36 District Returning Officers (DROs) and 297 Returning Officers (ROs) were appointed for election in Punjab, adding that all the DROs and ROs were nominated from Bureaucracy.

Moreover, at least 594 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) were also appointed.

