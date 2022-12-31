PTI files contempt of court in IHC plea against ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leader Ali Nawaz Awan on Saturday filed contempt of court plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

According to details, Ali Nawaz Awan filed a contempt of court petition against the ECP for not holding local government (LG) in Islamabad.

The petitioner stated that, IHC ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold LG poll in Islamabad today (December 31) but they did not implement the court orders.

Hereby, the PTI leader requested contempt of court action against ECP.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the government filed intra-court appeals against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order to hold Islamabad local government (LG) polls on December 31 (today).

The decision of the IHC single bench has been challenged by the ECP. Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mian Aslam and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stalwart Ali Nawaz Awan have been made respondents in the appeal.

CEC meeting

After the IHC order, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja also chaired an emergency session with the senior officers.

Sources said that the commission did not receive any instruction regarding the LG polls tomorrow. They added that neither logistic support nor staff members are available for conducting the elections.

The majority of the polling staffers from the education centres are unavailable, whereas, the educational institutions are closed during winter vacations.

ECP sources said that the LG polls in the federal capital will not be organised on December 31 (today) and the commission would request the court to give at least eight to 10 days for making arrangements for election material, transport and security measures.

IHC ruling

Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The IHC announced the reserved verdict on Islamabad LG polls against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) petitions and order the ECP to hold LG elections in Islamabad on the same date December 31.

