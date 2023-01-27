PTI files plea in LHC for election date in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has filed a plea in Lahore High Court (LHC) for the election date in Punjab, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Barrister Ali Zafar has filed the plea on behalf of PTI in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman has been made respondent in the plea via his secretary.

The plea states that the governor is bound to hold elections within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies but the election date is not announced yet which is a violation of the constitution and the governor’s oath.

The PTI pleaded to LHC to direct the governor to announce the election date.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suggested dates to Punjab Governor for holding elections in the province in April.

Read more; ECP RECOMMENDS PUNJAB ELECTION B/W APRIL 09 TO 12

The ECP recommended Governor Baligh ur Rehman to hold elections in Punjab between April 09 to 12, sources said.

The governor will decide the date for holding elections in the province. Former CM Usman Buzdar and Speaker Punjab Assembly have also written letters, according to sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that PA and the provincial cabinet were dissolved under Article 112(1) of the Constitution after the PTI chief announced the dissolution of the KP and Punjab assemblies.

