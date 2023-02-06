PTI files plea in LHC to bar caretaker govt from transfers, postings

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a plea in Lahore High court (LHC) to bar the caretaker government of Punjab from transfers and postings, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, Hammad Azhar and others have filed the plea in LHC and made the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), caretaker government of Punjab and the principal secretary respondents in the plea.

The plea stated that the constitution does not allow the caretaker government to carry out transfers and postings, their only responsibility is to hold elections and delimitations.

The PTI leaders pleaded the LHC to stop the caretaker government from transfers and postings across the province and declare the transfers and postings that are already made, invalid.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan returned with objections a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition, challenging the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

It also objected that the petitioner did not approach the relevant forum, adding that Asad Umar did not give any proof of being the Secretary General of the party.

