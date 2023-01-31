SC returns PTI’s plea against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday returned with objections a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition, challenging the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM), ARY News reported.

According to details, the SC registrar office returned the petition moved by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar citing reasons that the petitioner has not pointed out as to what questions of public importance were involved in the present case.

It also objected that the petitioner did not approach the relevant forum, adding that Asad Umar did not give any proof of being the Secretary General of the party.

Moreover, the SC registrar office objected, caretaker Chief Minister (CM) cannot be made a party under Article 248 of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Supreme Court (SC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to appoint the opposition nominee Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Jan 22 appointed Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister after the parliamentary committee failed to reach a consensus.

The PTI-PML-Q alliance had suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

Following the nomination of Naqvi for the slot, Imran Khan slammed the commission and tweeted, “PMLN has history of selecting their own umpires but it’s incredible how ECP has selected a sworn enemy of PTI as Caretaker CM Punjab – a post meant for a non-partisan person.”

“Naqvi also made a voluntary return deal with NAB [National Accountability Bureau]. SC [Supreme Court] in suo moto case no 17/2016 declared that in a case of voluntary return a person cannot hold any public office at federal or provincial level nor in any state organisation.”

