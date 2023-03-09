Fawad Chaudhry says ‘PTI finalised strategy in case of Imran Khan’s arrest’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry has asserted that the party leadership has finalised a strategy in case of arrest of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to journalists following a meeting of party leadership in Lahore, the former information minister said Imran Khan’s arrest will lead to an ‘crisis’ in the country, adding that the strategy – finalised in case of arrest – will be revealed at the ‘correct time’.

Fawad Chaudhry also condemned the arrest of BOL TV co-Chairman Shoaib Sheikh, terming it a violation of ‘freedom of speech and press’.

He also expressed grief over the death of PTI worker – who according to party was killed during a clash between PTI workers and Lahore police took place at Zaman Park. He accused Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and provincial Inspector-General (IG) of being involved in the ‘murder’.

Fawad vowed that the party’s struggle for ‘real freedom’ will continue, saying that the protest will continue until justice is done in the case of PTI worker’s ‘martyrdom’.

The party leader also pointed out the meeting between PTI delegation and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

He praised the CEC for ‘not accepting pressure’ following the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections within 90 days of dissolution of assemblies.

“We have urged the election commission to ensure transparent elections in the provinces,” he said, adding that they have also provided CEC a list of 22 government officers, demanding to recall the officers from Punjab.

“The nation will also cooperate with the Election Commission on constitutional measures”, Fawad said, adding that the people of Pakistan will laud the constitutional’s role of institutions.

During the meeting, he noted, the senior leadership expressed concern over the government’s attempt to divide the Supreme Court. “We have started a campaign to save the judiciary”, he added.

Earlier in the day, a local court in Quetta issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting public against state institutions.

The arrest warrant for the deposed prime minister was issued by judicial magistrate-I. The court directed the authorities to present Imran Khan before the court.

On Monday, the Balochistan police registered a case against the PTI chairman on the complaint of a citizen – named Abdul Khalil Karak. The case was registered at Bijli road police station against Imran Khan’s recent speech.

