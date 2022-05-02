PTI forms committee for Islamabad long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday constituted an 11-member coordination committee for an ‘Azadi March’ to the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema, the party’s Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the committee while Raja Yasir Humaiyu will be deputy convener of the 11-member coordination team.

Yasmin Rashid has been appointed as coordinator for Lahore division while Sadaqat Abbasi will look over Rawalpindi division for Islamabad long march, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan last Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”

The PTI chief, in a video message on social media, said that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed in the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

عوام آ رہی ہے اس ظلم کو مٹانے کے لئے pic.twitter.com/gxE8EJODjP — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 30, 2022

He urged every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the blatant insult of his country.

Karachi Jalsa: Imran Khan says ‘Pakistan’s real independence more important than my life’

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan has been hinting at a huge march to the country’s capital since his ouster from power earlier this month.

Comments