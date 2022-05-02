Monday, May 2, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PTI forms committee for Islamabad long march

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday constituted an 11-member coordination committee for an ‘Azadi March’ to the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema, the party’s Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the committee while Raja Yasir Humaiyu will be deputy convener of the 11-member coordination team.

Yasmin Rashid has been appointed as coordinator for Lahore division while Sadaqat Abbasi will look over Rawalpindi division for Islamabad long march, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan last Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”

The PTI chief, in a video message on social media, said that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed in the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

He urged every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the blatant insult of his country.

Karachi Jalsa: Imran Khan says ‘Pakistan’s real independence more important than my life’ 

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan has been hinting at a huge march to the country’s capital since his ouster from power earlier this month.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.