PTI founder out of Oxford chancellor’s race

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is no longer in the running for the position of Oxford University’s chancellor, ARY News reported.

The university has released a list of 38 candidates competing for the role, however, Imran Khan’s name was not included.

The election process will commence on October 28, with the first round of voting bringing the candidates to the top five. These five individuals will then proceed to the final round of elections starting on November 4.

The successful candidate will be announced by the end of November, marking the end of the election process.

Its worth mention here incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan decided to enter the race to be elected the new Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Imran Khan studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at the world-famous university’s Keble College from 1972 to 1975 and also captained the university cricket team.

He stated that “Oxford University helped me a lot in my formative years. As Chancellor, I would passionately advocate for Oxford, championing its values of diversity, equality and inclusion, both in the UK and abroad.”

“I am committed to giving back to the world the resilience, determination and integrity that life has taught me, even when the odds are stacked against me,” he said.

READ: Petition filed in Oxford against PTI founder’s nomination as chancellor

Later, a petition was filed at Oxford University against the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan as the university’s chancellor.

The petition, submitted to the university administration, expressed concern over Khan’s public and personal record.

The petition alleged that Khan has a history of supporting extremist groups, including the Taliban and the then Al Qaeda head Osama bin Laden. It also mentioned that Khan has previously referred to bin Laden as a “martyr”.

Additionally, the petition criticized Khan’s views on women’s rights, stating that he has blamed women’s clothing for rape incidents.

The petition argued that PTI founder’s values and personal conduct are in conflict with the values and laws of Oxford University.