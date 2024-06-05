PTI founder is reaping what he sowed: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder is ‘reaping what he sowed’, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the PPP’s parliamentary party meeting in Karachi, Bilawal discussed the current political situation of the country, stating that PTI founder Imran Khan’s current condition is a result of his previous actions.

The PPP chairman said that such issues will continue to arise until democratic principles are not adopted.

Speaking on the Sindh government’s performance, Bilawal said that there is need to improve governance with limited resources. He said solar power supply is an important part of the PPP’s Sindh government plan.

The PPP chairman said that he would review performance of the Sindh government every six months and will also take reports from each minister.

“You all have worked hard to achieve historic successes,” Bilawal told the PPP parliamentarians. He said that the PPP is a party of common men, asking the lawmakers to be present in their respective constituencies while maintaining attendance in the assemblies.

Bilawal said that law enforcement agencies have been directed to play a key role in combating terrorism. He expressed hope that the new interior minister will eradicate the menace of terrorism the target with the cooperation of all institutions.

Earlier, the PPP chairman slammed PTI for its ‘double standards’ over remarks regarding dialogue with the establishment, ARY News reported.

During his speech in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that PTI only care about their personal issues and not about the problems faced by the common man.

He said that the PPP believes in democracy and wants to solve the problems faced by the people, but PTI is only interested in its personal agenda.

Lashing out at PTI he said that they have been given a chance to govern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but they have failed to deliver. Bilawal criticized PTI for its double standards, saying that they talk about democracy but do not practice it.