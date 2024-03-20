32.9 C
PTI founder moves SC against alleged rigging in Feb 8 elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court (SC) against alleged rigging during the general elections on February 8, 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea was filed by incarcerated former PM Imran Khan, seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe into the alleged rigging in election 2024.

The plea urged the top court to form a commission comprised of Supreme Court judges and suspend the federal and Punjab governments till the report of Judicial Commission.

Earlier, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur also demanded constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the cipher case and alleged rigging in recently-held general elections.

Related: CM Gandapur calls for judicial commission on cipher, ‘election rigging’

Referring to alleged rigging in February 8 general elections, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI won the polls as per the Form 45s while demanding a judicial inquiry into “result tempering”.

It is pertinent to mention here that several parties have raised allegations that the elections were rigged.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that his party is planning to take to the streets against the “stealing” of their mandate in the February 8 general elections.

Former NA speaker Qaiser said that the PTI would unite all political forces and launch a movement against “rigged election”.

“Our peaceful movement will be launched in all four provinces,” he said. “We will not back down as our war is not for our politics but for the nation,” said the politician.

