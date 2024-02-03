PTI founder, Sheikh Rasheed summoned in May 9 violence case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq have been summoned in May 9 violence case on February 6, ARY News reported.

As per details, former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Umar Tanvir recorded 154 statement and became witnesses against PTI founder and Sheikh Rasheed in May 9 case. They stated that the May 9 violence was carried out on the directions of Imran Khan and AML chief Sheikh Rasheed.

The PTI-backed candidate from NA-53 Ajmal Sabir also recorded statement in May 9 case, revealing that Sheikh Rasheed called a meeting at his residence Lal Haveli on May 6 and planned the May 9 violence.

Earlier, Police arrested former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed following the cancellation of bail in May 9 riots case.

Related: Sheikh Rasheed arrested in May 9 riots case

Rasheed is accused of planning vandalism and attack on a sensitive installation on May 9, following the arrest of the former prime minister.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.