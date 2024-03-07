PTI founder’s interim bail extended in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ATC judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the interim bail pleas in three cases including Jinnah House attack.

The court extended the interim bail till March 15 and told the PTI founder Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar to present arguments at the next hearing.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) confirmed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four cases pertaining to May 9 events, wherein military institutions came under attack, and others.

The court confirmed the interim bail in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to submission of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

On Feb 28, an Islamabad court acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and others in a protest and vandalism case.

PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Abid Hussain, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zaheer Khan and others were booked at Tarnol police station on February 26, 2022.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Shahbir has issued the release verdict by accepting their acquittal pleas in the case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Khan was arrested from his Lahore residence on August 5 after he was slapped with a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case.