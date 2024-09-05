PTI gets conditional permission for Islamabad public gathering

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering in the capital city on September 8, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the public gathering should be held in the open space of GT Road.

The administration directed the people coming from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to use the motorway, while residents of Islamabad are advised to use the New Margalla Road.

According to the notification, those coming from Rawalpindi should use Dhameyal Road and Girja Road, and those coming from Murree are directed to use Shahpur Road to reach the Khanpur bridge.

Through a notification, the district administration also set conditions that there will be no disruption to any business or blockage of roads. The administration directed the PTI that the public gathering should commence at 4 pm and end at 7 pm.

The administration maintained that the organisers will be responsible for internal security arrangements and will ensure that participants do not go to any other place except the gathering venue. “If the conditions are violated, the gathering administration will be responsible,” the notification read.

It has also been directed that citizens’ fundamental rights should be upheld throughout the gathering and that authorisation will only be given for the gathering and not for any sort of sit-in.

The administration said that since the permission is only valid until September 8, the organisers should make sure that everyone returns that same evening.

The district administration maintained that hate speech directed towards any religion or the state would not be permitted.

It may be noted here that the district administration had revoked the NOC at least twice, barring the PTI to hold a public gathering in the capital city.

Earlier on July 24, the Islamabad High Court declared null and void the order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC for the PTI public gathering in the capital city.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page written order, directing the Islamabad administration to reconsider the PTI’s application for an NOC in accordance with the law.

While setting aside the July 5 order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC, the IHC also directed the Islamabad administration to provide reasons for their decision to approve or reject the PTI’s request.

The court ruled that the PTI’s request would be considered as pending before the administration.