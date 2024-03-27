PTI gets conditional permission for Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq heard the PTI plea seeking permission for a rally in Islamabad.

The Court directed the district administration to allow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in Islamabad on March 30.

The Chief Justice IHC ordered that no unusual conditions should be imposed and only standard Terms of Reference (TOR) should be followed.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner of Islamabad refused to grant permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the capital on March 30.

The district administration turned down PTI’s request saying that “in view of the law and order situation, rallies cannot be allowed at any place, including D Chowk.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced holding a public rally in Islamabad on March 30 against alleged election rigging.

According to a statement issued after the PTI core committee meeting, the committee expressed its concern over the losing bat symbol and closure of its Lahore office and laid stress on stepped-up efforts to bring the party electoral symbol back and going for a legal battle to reopen the party office.