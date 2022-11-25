PTI gets permission to setup stage at Faizabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started setting up the stage again at Faizabad after being stopped by the administration, ARY News reported.

As per details, the stage organizers were stopped from setting up the stage at Faizabad earlier today. They were asked to stage the sit-in on Rehmanabad, Murree road instead.

However, the city administration has now granted permission to PTI to set up the stage at Faizabad.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

Chairman PTI is barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

Imran Khan’s message

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, in a video message, urged his party workers to participate in the November 26 protest in Rawalpindi.

In the video statement, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan invited all his supporters to join the protest in Rawalpindi at 1 pm on November 26. A nation can only achieve real freedom when they have justice, he added.

A country progresses and prospers when the nation is actually free. The whole nation should participate in the protest and give a strong message that we won’t be silenced until we achieve real freedom, he added.

