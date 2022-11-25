PTI gets permission for public gathering at Faizabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Deputy commissioner (DC), Islamabad has notified permission to PTI for the public gathering in Faizabad with the 56 conditions to be followed.

The notification stated any deviation from PTI during the public gathering will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC/permission.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

Chairman PTI is barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

Read more: Imran Khan urges nation to come to Rawalpindi November 26

The police have been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, while the use of drone cameras is banned during a public gathering, the notification read.

Furthermore, the administration of the public gathering will be responsible for any human loss and defying the conditions set by the administration will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the permission.

Legal action will be taken against the administration of the public gathering in case of any violation.

Imran Khan’s message

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, in a video message, urged his party workers to participate in the November 26 protest in Rawalpindi.

In the video statement, Imran Khan invited all his supporters to join the protest in Rawalpindi at 1 pm on November 26. A nation can only achieve real freedom when they have justice, he added.

Read more: Long march: Interior ministry cautions PTI of ‘security threats’

A country progresses and prospers when the nation is actually free. The whole nation should participate in the protest and give a strong message that we won’t be silenced until we achieve real freedom, he added.

Long March: Interior ministry cautions PTI of ‘security threats’

The Interior Ministry has again informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership about possible fear of suicide or bomb attack on the long march.

A letter addressed to PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, states that the interior ministry has been sharing threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources to the life of Imran Khan by anti-state elements to destabilise the country.

The letter also mentioned the recent attack on Imran Khan by an armed assailant at Wazirabad.

