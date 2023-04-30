PTI gets permission for May 1 public rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been permitted by the district administration to stage a rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh on May 1 (Labour Day), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider issued the permission letter for the PTI rally.

The district administration granted the permission after receiving an undertaking from PTI for May 1 rally to be organised from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Moreover, PTI was barred from establishing reception camps for the rally.

It further stated that the party’s administration will be responsible for security for all routes, whereas, the politicians will not deliver speeches against the judiciary and other national institutions.

It also bound PTI’s focal persons on security and other leaders to cooperate with the administration.

Earlier, PTI President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stopped the political party from organising rally on Labour Day.

He criticised ECP for banning the PTI rally and sending notices to its leaders. “Every move of the election commission is exhibiting partiality towards Imran Khan and banning PTI’s rally is illegal.”

The PTI president demanded the chief election commissioner (CEC) immediately withdraw the ‘illegal ban’ on PTI rallies in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar.

FC summoned in Islamabad

Ahead of PTI’s rally, Islamabad police called 1,000 personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) to the federal capital. The Capital police said a statement that Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and rallies and power shows are disallowed. It added that indiscriminate action will be taken against the violators.

Sources said that higher authorities instructed to provide teargas shells, 12 prison vans and three ambulances to the police force.

Imran Khan to lead rally

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said that the caretaker government is unconstitutional and PTI will demand its constitutional right in the upcoming rally in Lahore.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link, Imran Khan said that PTI is going to organise a public rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh tomorrow. He invited nationals to attend the rally to demand their constitutional rights.

He said the caretaker government is unconstitutional and PTI will demand its constitutional right.

“We have to stand beside the Supreme Court (SC) and the Constitution. These rulers are afraid and fleeing away from the elections.”

