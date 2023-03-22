PTI gets permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has gotten permission for the Minar-e-Pakistan rally planned to be held on March 26, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the District Commissioner (DC) Lahore has issued the official notification of the permission given to PTI to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The permission was granted after taking oath from the PTI that the rally organizers will be responsible for the security of women and the stage. They will also ensure to provide electricity to all parts of the rally.

Any of the PTI members or leaders will not be allowed to anti-judiciary and anti-institution remarks. The notification stated that if any harm is caused to public property, PTI will be responsible for that.

It was also stated in the notification that the PTI volunteers will cooperate with the district administration and no one will be allowed to carry a stick or any other material similar to this, to the rally.

The display of arms is strictly prohibited on the premises of the rally and wall chalking is also not allowed on the rally route.

Furthermore, no one should be forced to participate in the rally and every participant will have to pay the Minar-e-Pakistan ground fee.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) changed the date of its Minar-e-Pakistan power show and decided to organise the public meeting on March 25 instead of 22.

Sources had told ARY News that PTI would submit an application to seek permission for its power show on March 23. Sources added that the government has not yet given written permission to the PTI for its public meeting scheduled for March 22.

Sources said that the political party will require at least three days for completing the preparations for the public meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would stage a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22).

