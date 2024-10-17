PTI gives call for countrywide protests tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for countrywide protests tomorrow, Friday, against the proposed constitutional amendment, ARY News reported.

As per details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced that the protests will be held in every district and city after Friday prayers.

He stated that the party will strongly oppose any decisions that go against the interests of the nation. He emphasized that PTI will stand against any unconstitutional move and will protect the constitution and the law.

Gandapur also demanded the release of PTI leaders and workers and held the government responsible for any losses incurred due to these decisions.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had postponed its protest scheduled at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15

The decision to postpone the protest was made during a meeting of PTI’s political committee.

The PTI’s political committee postponed its protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which wasbe held in the capital city from October 15 and 16.

In a statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that his party decided to postpone its ‘peaceful’ protest following an official contact from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on behalf of the government.

Barrister Gohar said that the government assured a medical examination for PTI founder Imran Khan, and restoration of access to his physician.

Prior to this, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI is fully prepared to hold a protest demonstration in Islamabad on October 15.

The chief minister also expressed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s reservations over the health condition of the imprisoned party founder, Imran Khan.