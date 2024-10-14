PTI postpones Oct 15 protest after talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed its protest scheduled at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on October 15, ARY News reported.

The decision to postpone the protest was made during a meeting of PTI’s political committee, according to sources.

The PTI’s political committee postponed its protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit which will be held in the capital city from October 15 and 16.

In a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that his party decided to postpone its ‘peaceful’ protest following an official contact from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on behalf of the government.

Barrister Gohar said that the government assured a medical examination for PTI founder Imran Khan, and restoration of access to his physician.

“Doctors are expected to visit Adiala Jail this morning as part of this assurance,” the PTI chairman added.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi gave assurance on behalf of the government.

The SCO participants will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the vice president of Iran and the external affairs minister of India.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI is fully prepared to hold a protest demonstration in Islamabad on October 15.

Speaking to newsmen at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ali Amin Gandapur, “We are coming to Islamabad tomorrow (October 15) for which we are ready as always.”

The chief minister also expressed the PTI’s reservations over the health condition of the imprisoned party founder, Imran Khan.

“We are deeply concerned about Imran Khan’s health and the government is forcing us to hold a protest demonstration in favour of our demands,” Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Read More: Nobody will be allowed to disrupt SCO Summit: Atta Tarar

It is to be noted here that Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that nobody would be allowed to disrupt the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad, hinting at strict action against the PTI planned protests.

“Those who have a mindset to conspire against the country should better stay at home as no miscreant will be allowed to disrupt the SCO Summit in Islamabad,” Atta Tarar said while talking to the media.

The minister said that Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure to welcome foreign delegations including 12 heads of the nations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, scheduled for October 15-16.

“The announcements (for protest) do not make any difference as Islamabad has been made fully safe and secure,” he said while referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which had announced to hold protest in coming days.