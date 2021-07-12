‘PTI govt guarantees organisation of transparent elections in AJK’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government ensures the organisation of transparent elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed made the statement while addressing a press conference after attending a consultative meeting held under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s chair regarding the AJK elections attended by the federal minister and PTI senior leaders.

He said that PM Imran Khan pledged to organise transparent and fair elections in AJK and PTI government guarantees to conduct the polls in a free, fair and impartial manner. The interior minister said that the government will prove to conduct transparent polls for the first time in history.

READ: MARYAM NAWAZ WARNS GOVT OF STRONG REACTION IF AJK ELECTIONS ‘RIGGED’

“PM Imran Khan is going to address three rallies in AJK, however, I requested him to address five rallies. Those afraid of facing a defeat are consistently levelling baseless allegations. The opposition parties did not appear whenever they are invited to deliberate on electoral reforms.”

He added that the premier will address rallies in AJK on July 17, 18 and 19.

Regarding the security arrangements, he said that 7,200 personnel of Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) will be deployed during AJK polls on July 25 following the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).