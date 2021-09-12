PTI govt announces new bus service in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi announced on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will launch a new bus service in Karachi to facilitate people, ARY News reported.

“Federal government will run a bus service between Port Qasim and the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to facilitate the employees and people,” he said while talking to journalists.

PTI government will purchase more than 40 new buses, he added.

The minister further announced that the federal government has decided to construct a separate bridge for heavy traffic in the metropolis in order to avoid accidents.

In order to resolve the traffic issue in the metropolis, the minister said that they would construct flyovers to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Responding to a question, Ali Zaidi said the government will not allow KPT land to be leased.

Read: GREEN LINE BUS SERVICE WILL BECOME OPERATIONAL IN NOV: ASAD UMAR

On Saturday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar said that the first consignment of 40 Green Line BRT buses would reach Karachi port next week.

He unveiled this while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi at KPT Port House Karachi.

Green Line bus service will become operational in Karachi in November this year, he announced.