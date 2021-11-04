PTI govt taking steps to revolutionize industrial sector: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday has said that the incumbent federal government has taken significant steps for the industrial revolution in the country under the vision of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Talking to a delegation of Entrepreneurs Organization in Islamabad, he said the government is extending every possible facility to the investors through business-friendly policies.

Chaudhry said that steps are being taken to stop de-industrialization as it was on the rise in the past government. Pakistan is a safe country, where the investment is safe, he added.

He said domestic and foreign investment is secured in Pakistan. He said it is our firm belief that the country will move forward with the development of the industrial sector.

Read more: PM Imran briefed on establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial zone

Fawad Chaudhry said the income level of people has increased by thirty-seven percent as a result of our revolutionary steps in the industrial and agriculture sectors. He said the profit-making companies should enhance the salaries of their workers.