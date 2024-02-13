18.9 C
PTI hints at engaging with PML-N, PPP on national issues

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Ali Muhammad Khan, on Tuesday hinted to engage in discussions with political leaders of PML-N and PPP on national issues, ARY News reported.

In a recent statement, during ARY News exclusive program ‘KHABAR Meher Bokhari Kay Saath’, the PTI leader, Ali Muhammad Khan, expressed a willingness to engage in discussions with political leaders of PPP and PML-N to address pressing national issues.

However, he clarified that the PTI founder will not compromise on his principles by negotiating with PPP and PML-N for the formation of the government in the centre.

READ: Zardari hints at another coalition govt after meeting Shehbaz, allies

He urged that the PTI never refuse to engage in dialogue with PPP and PML-N to address the national issues, but “forming a joint government with them is like withdrawing from the party’s ideology,” Ali Muhammad Khan said.

Responding to a question about PTI joining the opposition, Ali Muhammad Khan refuted such notions. He declared PTI as the largest political party, capable of forming a government.

The PTI leader claimed that his party has won 160 seats as per Form-45, and accused other political parties of attempting to steal PTI’s mandate.

Ali Muhammad Khan called on the President to extend an invitation to the largest political party [PTI] for government formation.

