PTI hints at joining JUI-F’s sit-in against govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hinted at joining a sit-in announced by the Moulana Fazalur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlm (JUI-F) against the government.

Speaking at ARY News programme “Khabar Meher Bukhari Kay Sath”, Barrister Gohar said that the Grand Opposition Alliance would be launching anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Moulana Fazlur Rehman would also be approached to join the Grand Opposition Alliance. We and the PTI are in touch and hope we will be meeting as well, Barrister Gohar added.

He said that the opposition parties’ protest would be aimed at strengthening the parliament as well as against mandate ‘theft’. “We want no mandate to be stolen in future also,” Barrister Gohar said.

The PTI chairman said that the decision regarding the leadership of Grand Opposition Alliance has not yet been taken. He said that the alliance’s chief will be appointed in consultation with all parties.

“It is our legal right to hold peaceful protest,” he said.

Barrister Gohar said that all cases against the PTI founder are based on ‘political victimization, adding that Imran Khan would be released by the end of April 2024.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Grand Opposition Alliance formed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other major opposition parties announced an anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr

According to sources, the newly formed opposition alliance—also comprising, Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) — would be holding the first joint public gathering in Quetta on April 14.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also hinted at joining the opposition alliance as its Liaquat Baloch said that his party will make a final announcement after the approval of Majlis Shura

The Grand Opposition Alliance would also be holding public gatherings in other parts of the country to protest against ‘massive’ rigging in the elections. The schedule for public gatherings in other cities would be announced later in consultation with all parties.

Sources privy to the development said that the Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) would also be approached to join the opposition in the movement against the government.