PTI hints at long march against ‘election rigging’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hinted at organising a long march against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections and detention of party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PTI leader Hammad Azhar ruled out possibility of ‘moving on’ until the release of deposed prime minister Imran Khan and other party leaders and workers.

He underscored the importance of releasing all political leaders and workers and returning the nation’s mandate to its rightful place.

Hammad Azhar warned those in the corridors of power against “underestimating the resolve of the people”, saying that the nation would not remain silent against the ‘injustice and daylight robbery’ of their mandate.

The PTI leader noted that the matters were rapidly progressing towards a “decisive long march”, adding that that the entire nation would take to the streets in solidarity with the PTI’s cause.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that his party is planning to take to the streets against the “stealing” of their mandate in the February 8 general elections.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, former NA speaker Qaiser said that the PTI would unite all political forces and launch a movement against “rigged election”.

“Our peaceful movement will be launched in all four provinces,” he said. “We will not back down as our war is not for our politics but for the nation,” said the politician.

The lawmaker lamented the “180 seats stolen” from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the new home for PTI-backed lawmakers.

“180 seats elected seats and reserved seats for women were taken from SIC. A fake prime minister is sitting on the seat right now,” he stressed.

“I am scared to think how this country will survive,” Qaiser said and demanded the formation of judicial commission on May 9 events.

Meanwhile, PTI has called for countrywide protests on March 10 (Sunday) against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.