PTI devises strategy to deal with ‘minus-Imran Khan plan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership held a meeting on Friday and devised a strategy to deal with the ‘minus-Imran Khan plan’, ARY News reported.

The PTI’s senior leadership concluded its session in which the party leaders discussed thwarting every strategy to minus Imran Khan from Pakistan’s politics.

According to sources, the leaders prepared an action plan and considered making Imran Khan patron-in-chief of the PTI.

The move will enable Imran Khan to head the political party with maximum powers as the patron-in-chief.

Sources said that currently there is no post of patron-in-chief in PTI, however, there will be no need to amend the constitution for creating a new position.

Yesterday, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that his political party’s vote bank will not be affected by his disqualification as the people will vote for his party’s narrative.

Imran Khan, while talking to senior journalists, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to deliver to the Pakistanis on all fronts. He directly blamed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for intensifying the crises.

He said that voices are being raised within the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). “I still have many cards to surprise the PDM. The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was a brilliant stroke against the PDM which will be remembered for decades.”

Khan said that Chaudhry Nisar was the first person who had raised his voice against the dynastic politics of PML-N. He said that PTI is not mulling over any option of rallies if the election schedule is not announced.

The PTI chief alleged that the PDM parties used public resources for their own interests. “Only the PTI government can bring the country out of all crises.”

Imran Khan urged to find a ‘political solution’ to the Balochistan issue. To a question, he said that people will vote for the PTI’s narrative even if he is disqualified.

