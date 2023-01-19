Imran Khan says ‘my disqualification won’t affect PTI’s vote bank’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his political party’s vote bank will not be affected by his disqualification as the people will vote for his party’s narrative, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan, while talking to senior journalists, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to deliver to the Pakistanis on all fronts. He directly blamed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for intensifying the crises.

He said that voices are being raised within the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). “I still have many cards to surprise the PDM. The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was a brilliant stroke against the PDM which will be remembered for decades.”

Khan said that Chaudhry Nisar was the first person who had raised his voice against the dynastic politics of PML-N. He said that PTI is not mulling over any option of rallies if the election schedule is not announced.

“PDM is being exposed with every passing day. PDM is completely failed in delivering to the nation.”

The PTI chief alleged that the PDM parties used public resources for their own interests. “Only the PTI government can bring the country out of all crises.”

He criticised that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is not a politician.

Imran Khan urged to find a ‘political solution’ to the Balochistan issue. To a question, he said that people will vote for the PTI’s narrative even if he is disqualified.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that the country cannot afford any delay in elections.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with PTI parliamentary committee – formed to deliberate over the names for the caretaker Punjab set-up. PTI’s Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants deliberate over names for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The meeting considered names Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naveed Cheema and Naseer Khan for caretaker chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan cannot afford any delay in elections. “Jeopardising the transparency of elections amid critical situation is enmity with the nation”, he noted, stressing the need of conducting immediate and transparent elections.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, the PTI Chairman said that his party was nominating personalities with the best reputation and ability. “The constitutional requirement of caretaker government should be fulfilled seriously,” he added.

