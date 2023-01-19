Elections only solution to current crisis: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that elections are the only solution to the current crisis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi favoured the organisation of fresh elections in the country.

The PML-N senior leader said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif can make difficult decisions and each political party would pay the price for its decisions.

He clarified that he is not thinking about creating a new political party or a forward bloc of PML-N. He said that those who came into power should realise their responsibilities. “The nation has given the chance to everyone but no one is serious in resolving the issues.”

Abbasi said that national issues cannot be resolved by blaming each other. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he is not aiminig to create a new political party or a forward block within PML-N.

“We want a government whose priorities must be addressing the national issues but not the continuation of blame game. Our government paid the political price of the difficult decisions.”

“I cannot support the Twitter message of Suleman Shehbaz. None other than elections is the only solution to the current crisis.”

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that the country cannot afford any delay in elections.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with PTI parliamentary committee – formed to deliberate over the names for the caretaker Punjab set-up. PTI’s Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants deliberate over names for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The meeting considered names Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naveed Cheema and Naseer Khan for caretaker chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan cannot afford any delay in elections. “Jeopardising the transparency of elections amid critical situation is enmity with the nation”, he noted, stressing the need of conducting immediate and transparent elections.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, the PTI Chairman said that his party was nominating personalities with the best reputation and ability. “The constitutional requirement of caretaker government should be fulfilled seriously,” he added.

