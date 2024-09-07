PTI issues advisory for 8 September Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued advisory to the ticket holders and assembly members ahead of September 8 power show in Sangjani area of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PTI leadership has directed MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders from nearby constituencies to arrive with at least 500 workers, while those from distant areas are expected to bring 150 workers.

Members have been asked to form convoys from their constituencies instead of gathering directly in Islamabad.

Leaders from Rawalpindi, Murree, Hazara, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are expected to bring additional workers to the event.

The attendees are required to reach the meeting venue by 2 pm, as per instructions from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Umar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee.

It is worth mentioning here that Islamabad district administration has changed the venue for PTI’s upcoming rally on September 8.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC, relocating the event to a site opposite the original venue in Sangjani area of federal capital.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, accompanied by senior party members, visited the new location late at night, vowing that the rally would proceed as scheduled.

Mughal asserted that no force could hinder the September 8 power show and that the government’s actions demonstrated its fear of PTI’s public influence.

The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.