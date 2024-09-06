PTI rally venue changed ahead of power show

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration has changed the venue for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) upcoming rally on September 8, ARY News reported on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC, relocating the event to a site opposite the original venue in Sangjani area of federal capital.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, accompanied by senior party members, visited the new location late at night, vowing that the rally would proceed as scheduled.

Mughal asserted that no force could hinder the September 8 power show and that the government’s actions demonstrated its fear of PTI’s public influence.

The district administration had granted conditional approval for the rally, stipulating that it would run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with no disruption to business or public movement.

PTI organizers were tasked with ensuring security and managing rally participants.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz assured that the route provided for the rally would minimize inconvenience to the public, with specific routes designated for attendees from different regions, including Motorway M1 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoys and Motorway M2 for those from Punjab.

The rally is set to take place on September 8 with strict guidelines, including prohibitions on sit-ins and hate speeches.